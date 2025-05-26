The Brief Houston police responded to a fiery crash on Monday night. The crash occurred on the I-10 East Freeway at Waco. A woman died in the crash and three others were taken to the hospital.



A woman was killed and three others were injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and three other vehicles on I-10 in Houston on Monday night, police say.

Deadly crash on I-10

What we know:

The crash occurred in the outbound lanes of the I-10 East Freeway near Waco Street around 9 p.m.

According to police, a car had become disabled in a moving lane of traffic, and the driver was unable to pull over into the shoulder.

An SUV behind the car was able to stop, but an 18-wheeler couldn’t, police say.

The 18-wheeler struck the back of the SUV, pushing it into the disabled vehicle, officials say. A black car also reportedly struck the SUV.

The SUV caught on fire. The driver was pulled out of the SUV, but she did not survive her injuries.

The drivers of the three other vehicles were taken to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Those involved in the crash have not been identified.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash.