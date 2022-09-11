Houston, Dallas ranked among top cities for chocolate lovers: study

article

Attention chocolate lovers, if you're in Houston or Dallas, you're in the right place!

A recent study by Lawn Love found that Houston and Dallas were among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for chocolate lovers.

The study looked at cities with abundant chocolate factories, high-quality shops selling chocolates, as well as places with chocolate-themed entertainment such as museums, tours, theme parks, and events.

Dallas ranked slightly higher by taking the 10th best, while Houston took the 13th place.

Houston overall scored 9th for the number of chocolate shops, 11th for the total reviews for chocolate shops and 18th when it came to the number of chocolate-themed tours.

To learn more about the study and see how other cities compared, click here.