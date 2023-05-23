article

One woman is said to be recovering after she was shot multiple times in Houston on Tuesday evening.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 9400 block of Cook Road around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult female inside of a car with several bullet holes in the door.

Officials said she was hit two to three times.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

Police said it was reported there was an argument with several people at a nearby apartment complex on Coventry Square Drive.

At some point, one or two suspects opened fire on the woman while she was in her car. She then drove down the street on Cook looking for help.

At this time, police said the suspects are known.

An investigation is underway following the shooting.