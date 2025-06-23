Houston crime: Woman killed near convenience store on Tidwell

The Brief An investigation is now underway after a woman was killed near a convenience store on Tidwell. The shooting occurred in the 8100 block of West Tidwell just before 9 p.m. on Monday. The motive behind the shooting is unknown.



The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting near a convenience store on Tidwell.

Tidwell shooting: Police investigating after woman was killed

What we know:

Houston police said they were called out to a shooting in the 8100 block of West Tidwell Road just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Officials said arriving units located a woman lying on the ground.

CPR was started on the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was reported the woman was in front of a convenience store, possibly on a bicycle, when a small SUV traveling westbound on Tidwell fired shots from inside a car towards the woman.

Officials stated at least one round struck the woman.

What we don't know:

Houston police did not provide a motive in connection with the shooting.

The woman's name has not yet been released by authorities.