Houston crime: Woman killed near convenience store on Tidwell

By
Published  June 23, 2025 10:13pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • An investigation is now underway after a woman was killed near a convenience store on Tidwell. 
    • The shooting occurred in the 8100 block of West Tidwell just before 9 p.m. on Monday. 
    • The motive behind the shooting is unknown. 

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting near a convenience store on Tidwell. 

Tidwell shooting: Police investigating after woman was killed

What we know:

Houston police said they were called out to a shooting in the 8100 block of West Tidwell Road just before 9 p.m. Monday. 

Officials said arriving units located a woman lying on the ground. 

CPR was started on the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said it was reported the woman was in front of a convenience store, possibly on a bicycle, when a small SUV traveling westbound on Tidwell fired shots from inside a car towards the woman. 

Officials stated at least one round struck the woman. 

What we don't know:

Houston police did not provide a motive in connection with the shooting. 

The woman's name has not yet been released by authorities. 

The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department. 

