Houston crime: Woman killed near convenience store on Tidwell
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting near a convenience store on Tidwell.
Tidwell shooting: Police investigating after woman was killed
What we know:
Houston police said they were called out to a shooting in the 8100 block of West Tidwell Road just before 9 p.m. Monday.
Officials said arriving units located a woman lying on the ground.
CPR was started on the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it was reported the woman was in front of a convenience store, possibly on a bicycle, when a small SUV traveling westbound on Tidwell fired shots from inside a car towards the woman.
Officials stated at least one round struck the woman.
What we don't know:
Houston police did not provide a motive in connection with the shooting.
The woman's name has not yet been released by authorities.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.