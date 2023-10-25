Houston crime: Two suspects sought following robbery inside apartment leasing office

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspects who conducted an aggravated robbery in broad daylight in September.

Police said the robbery occurred on the 7300 block of Corporate, just before 11:30 a.m. on September 29.

SUGGESTED: Splendora ISD student tried to stab another student on campus, taken to juvenile center

The victims told police that two unknown males entered the apartment complex leasing office with handguns and began demanding money.

As you can see in the surveillance video, the suspects tied up the victims while rummaging through the office.

Police said the suspects took cash, along with the victim's wallets, cell phones, and credit cards.

The suspects then fled the scene in a 2008 to 2010 dark blue Honda Accord with Southwest Infiniti pager tags.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The first suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a black jacket and black pants. The second suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.