A student in Splendora Independent School District has been taken to a juvenile center after trying to stab another student, officials say.

School district officials say that students got into an online altercation over the weekend which escalated on Monday morning at Splendora Junior High School.

One of the students brought a knife to school and tried to stab the other student, but only nicked him with the blade.

The school staff was able to restrain the assailant. The injured student did not need to go to a hospital for medical treatment and was released to his parents, Splendora ISD says.

The student who brought the knife was taken to Montgomery County Juvenile Center, authorities say.

As the two students are minors, their identities will not be released.