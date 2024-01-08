The Houston Police Department is searching for Michael Anthony King, 37, and Kenneth Darryl White, 25, connected to a shooting that injured three man at 1421 Greens Parkway on Nov. 20, 2023.

Police say around 10:50 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 1350 Greens Parkway and found White suffering from a gunshot wound. HFD paramedics took White to the hospital to treat his wounds.

After investigating, officers learned about the shooting involving White and two other men, 26 and 28, who also suffered gunshot wounds. Police say the two men were transported to a hospital in the area by private car.

Police say they found evidence and received witness statements that determined White and King were involved in a physical altercation that escalated into a shooting.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and White and King were subsequently charged for their roles in the shooting. According to officials. King, and White, 25, are charged with deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Anthony King and Kenneth Darryl White or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.