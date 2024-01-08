The Houston Police Department's Robbery division is searching for two men involved in a gas station aggravated robbery on December 11 on 7000 Martin Luther King Drive.

Police say around 3:30pm, a man was pumping his gas when a person he knew pulled up behind him. The two people began talking.

As he stood at the pump, another man walked up, pointing a gun at him and demanded money. He then shot the man in the leg.

Police say the shot caused the man to fall to the ground along with his money and food that he was carrying.

A second man appeared and pointed his handgun at the man also, while the first man grabbed some of the money from the ground.

The man injured told police that before driving to the gas station, he sold a car at another gas station parking lot near Almeda Genoa and 288 and believed he was followed by the men.

Police say both men then got into a black Audi SUV and drove off.

Suspect #1: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5’8, thin build, appeared to have a goatee, black pullover, black pants, black sandals.

Suspect #2: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, thin build, light colored pullover, white shorts, and red sandals.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.