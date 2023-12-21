The Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division are looking for two men connected to a shooting at 3333 Old Spanish Trail on Nov. 26.

Police say Bradric L. Kuykendall, 32, and Freddie Lee Anderson, 32, are both wanted for shooting a 26-year-old man outside an educational building.

The man was taken to the hospital and did survive his injuries. According to investigators, Houston officers were responding to a shooting call along with a Harris County Sheriff's deputy. Once they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and detained two possible suspects at the scene.

Both suspects were released pending further investigation. Eventually, officers identified both men as suspects in the shooting and charged them both with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kuykendall and Anderson or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.