Houston crime: Suspect sought after ambushing victim at Houston ATM

Houston police need your help locating a suspect who ambushed a victim at an ATM in West Houston back in May.

According to Houston police, the victim was at a bank ATM on the 1300 block of Blalock around 10:45 a.m. on May 20.

The victim told police that he withdrew money from his account and was about to walk back to his vehicle when an unknown male ran up to him and forcibly grabbed his wallet from his hand.

A second suspect, who was watching the victim, joined the first suspect as they ran back to a newer model foor-door sedan and fled the scene.

The suspects are described as Black males, one is 20 to 30 years old, 6-foot-tall, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. The other suspect had a bald head, white shirt and black pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.