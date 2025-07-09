Houston crime: Suspect cuts another man on board Houston METRORail with machete, charges pending

The Brief A suspect is in custody following an incident on board a Houston METRORail train on Wednesday morning According to Houston METRORail, a call for service was received regarding a weapons disturbance aboard a METRORail vehicle at Burnett Station on board a light rail vehicle just before 11:15 a.m. Officials said, a male suspect cut another male with a machete.



A suspect is in custody following an incident on board a Houston METRORail train on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Houston METRORail incident: Suspect cuts another man with machete

What we know:

According to Houston METRORail, a call for service was received regarding a weapons disturbance aboard a METRORail vehicle at Burnett Station on board a light rail vehicle just before 11:15 a.m.

As a result of the incident, the rail 101/105 was secured due to the incident.

Officials said preliminary reports indicated a disturbance occurred between two male passengers.

That's when, officials said, a male suspect cut another male with a machete.

Authorities were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information as to what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.