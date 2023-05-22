Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: Suspect charged in fatal January shooting on Westheimer Road

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Ivan Livingston article

Ivan Livingston (Source: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Charges have been filed in connection with a deadly shooting of a woman in January on Westheimer Road. 

Ivan Livingston, 21, is charged with aggravated assault. 

Houston police said the shooting happened at 9407 Westheimer Road around 6:30 a.m. on January 19. 

When officers arrested on the scene, they found 19-year-old Treasure Burton unresponsive with a gunshot wound. 

She was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

Detectives learned Burton was struck while inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fondren Road. 

Further investigation identified Livingston as the suspect in the shooting. 

He was arrested and charged last Friday. 