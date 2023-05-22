Houston crime: Suspect charged in fatal January shooting on Westheimer Road
HOUSTON - Charges have been filed in connection with a deadly shooting of a woman in January on Westheimer Road.
Ivan Livingston, 21, is charged with aggravated assault.
Houston police said the shooting happened at 9407 Westheimer Road around 6:30 a.m. on January 19.
When officers arrested on the scene, they found 19-year-old Treasure Burton unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Detectives learned Burton was struck while inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fondren Road.
Further investigation identified Livingston as the suspect in the shooting.
He was arrested and charged last Friday.