Houston crime: Suspect charged in fatal January shooting on Westheimer Road

Charges have been filed in connection with a deadly shooting of a woman in January on Westheimer Road.

Ivan Livingston, 21, is charged with aggravated assault.

Houston police said the shooting happened at 9407 Westheimer Road around 6:30 a.m. on January 19.

When officers arrested on the scene, they found 19-year-old Treasure Burton unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Detectives learned Burton was struck while inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fondren Road.

Further investigation identified Livingston as the suspect in the shooting.

He was arrested and charged last Friday.