A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in an apartment complex courtyard on December 13, 2023.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department

Lex Crouts, 34, now faces a murder charge in the 488th State District Court. This is following his arrest on January 13 by the HPD Eastside Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team and the HPD Crime Reduction Unit. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Houston shooting: Man killed in apartment complex courtyard on Park Place Blvd

The 40-year-old victim, James Robertson, was found in The Villas at Park Place's courtyard around 11:00 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite Houston Fire Department paramedics' rapid response, Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported a possible argument between Robertson and an unknown man in the courtyard leading up to the shooting. Following the investigation, Lex Crouts was identified as the suspect.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The arrest was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the HPD Eastside Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team and the HPD Crime Reduction Unit. Following Crouts' arrest, the Harris County District Attorney's Office was contacted, leading to the formal charging of the suspect for his role in the crime.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Crouts now awaits further legal proceedings in the 488th State District Court.