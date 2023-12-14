Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death in an apartment complex courtyard late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 8300 block of Park Place Blvd.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead.

Police say witnesses reported that the man may have been arguing with an unknown male before the shooting. There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.