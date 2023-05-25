Houston crime: Suspect ambushes, robs victim at gas pump

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a suspect who ambushed a victim at a gas pump.

According to authorities, a victim was at the gas pumps at a convenience store located at 4600 block of North Shepherd on April 5 around 10 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Impeachment recommended: Republican led committee recommends impeaching Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Officials said the victim, who was standing next to his car, an unknown man approached him and hit him several times in the head with a metal object.

The suspect then grabbed the victim's wallet and fled the location in an unknown direction.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a gray shirt, black pants, black shoes, and white mask.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.