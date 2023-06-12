An afternoon shoplifting attempt turned into a robbery by force at one Houston general store in March, officials said.

Authorities stated on Tuesday, March 23 around 2 p.m., an unknown male and two women entered into the general store, located at the 4000 block of Telephone.

Officials said the man filled a shopping cart up with various items throughout the store and then attempted to leave with the cart without paying for the merchandise.

An employee witnessed the incident and attempted to stop the man at the store.

That's when a struggle ensued between the man and employees. While that was happening, the two females attempted to leave the store with stolen merchandise as well.

The suspects then forced their way out of the store by pushing the employees and fled the scene in a light blue van, possibly a Honda.

The male suspect is described as a Black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5'3" to 5'4" tall, weighing around 200 pounds.

The female suspects are described as Black females, one is 40 to 50-years-old, 5' to 5'2" tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair. The other female is described as being 16 to 20-years-old, 5'6" to 5'7" tall with black hair.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.