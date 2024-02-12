The Harris County grand jury is going to hear the case of a fatal shooting after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 2000 Smith Street on Sunday, Feb.11.

According to Houston Police, around 10 p.m, patrol officers responded to a shooting call and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Soon after, officers said they received a 911 call from a nearby location where the potential shooter had reported the shooting.

Officers were able to trace the call and detained a 21-year-old suspect, and recovered the gun used in the shooting.

Police said during the preliminary investigation, they learned that the shooter had just left a restaurant when he noticed another man following him.

While waiting at a crosswalk, the man who pursued him was armed with what was described as an ice pick.

According to officials, the man approached him aggressively, feeling threatened and believing he was about to be robbed, the shooter drew his gun and shot the man.



