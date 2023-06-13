One man was arrested for reckless driving in Harris County, but it's how it all happened that's quite the story.

According to the Humble Police Department, a traffic unit locked a yellow Camaro at 133 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone in the 20300 block of U.S. Highway 59 in the southbound main lanes.

Source: (Humble Police Department)

Officials said, "Unfortunately for this individual, his Camaro is incredibly unique, and this officer remembered the driver from a reckless driving arrest in May of last year by Montgomery County Precinct 4."

The driver, who is identified as Jimmy Lee Heisler, was unphased by the arrest decided it would be a good idea to post about how he would keep driving the same way and that being caught was a one time thing that wouldn't happen again.

Photo of Facebook post (Source: Humble Police Department)

The driver is most likely regretting providing additional evidence against himself, officials said.