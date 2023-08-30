Houston crime: Police searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery

The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying to suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery last week.

According to police, they were called out to the 5700 block of Madden after a victim, who was working construction at a home in the area, reported they were approached by two males, who pointed handguns at them while forcing them to the ground.

Sketch photos of suspects (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials said the suspects then went through the victim's pockets, taking their property.

Police added that before the suspects fled the scene they slashed the tires to their work vehicle and fled the area in an unknown direction.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The suspects are both described as 17-year-old males, with skinny build, and wearing dark clothing.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.