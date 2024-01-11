The Houston Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who engaged in shoplifting that turned violent at a department store in northwest Houston. The incident happened on December 8 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

HPD says the duo strolled through the store, casually selecting various items and discretely placing them in a handbasket. When the suspects tried to leave without paying, an employee intervened by taking the handbasket. In response, the male suspect abruptly sprayed pepper spray at the employee and ran out of the store. The suspects made their getaway in a light-colored four-door sedan, leaving the scene.

The primary suspect is described as an 18 to 22-year-old black man wearing a maroon jacket. The second suspect, a black woman of the same age range, was identified by her multicolored shirt and black shorts.

Authorities have assigned the case the reference number Houston PD #1746561-23.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.



