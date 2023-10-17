The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a south Houston hotel on Sunday that left one man dead.

HPD says they received a report of a shooting at a motel on Southmore Boulevard around 11:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim on the second-floor balcony, and the Houston Fire Department medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased man is still being confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences before notifying the family.

As the investigation progressed, authorities discovered that the victim had an argument with a suspect, only described as a black man.

HPD says the situation escalated into a physical fight, and during the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. After the shooting, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this incident, please reach out to the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.