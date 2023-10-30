Houston crime: New data released shows violent crime trending down

We talk about a lot of crime happening in Houston, and it often feels like crime is increasing. Well, when it comes to violent crimes, the Houston Police Department released some new data.

Violent crime in the city of Houston, continues to trend down. We are talking murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and human trafficking. It's important to note, murders are down by almost 18%.

All this crime, in total, down by almost 10% compared to this time last year.

It's also comforting to know that Houston has the lowest time compared to all other major cities when responding to priority one calls.

Those are the ones that call for urgent care because there's reason to believe there's an immediate threat to someone's life.

To find out more information on recent crime statistics, check out the document below.

