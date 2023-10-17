A 40-year prison sentence was handed down to a Houston man who fatally shot a 24-year-old inside a Copperfield apartment complex in 2020.

The convicted man, Darius Handsborough, aged 29, agreed to the sentence after being found guilty by a Harris County jury for the murder of Devonte Antrel Purdue.

Darius Handsborough (left) has been convicted for the murder of Devonte Antrel Purdue (right).

Authorities say Handsborough and an unidentified accomplice went to Purdue's apartment around 8:30 p.m. the night of August 13, 2020. Investigations revealed that they shot the victim in the neck when he opened the door, believing he had marijuana they could steal. There was no evidence that anything was taken after the shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Houston and Harris County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for and apprehend the second suspect.

Assistant District Attorney Sepi Zimmer, chief in the DA's Major Offenders Division, cited cell phone records showing Handsborough at the complex during the murder and DNA evidence from the victim's fingertips.

In addition to the 40-year murder sentence, Handsborough pleaded guilty to two armed robberies, receiving 40 years for each case. He cannot appeal these convictions or sentences. Prior to being eligible for parole, he must serve at least half of all three sentences concurrently.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg expressed concern about the rising gun violence in Harris County.

"Gun violence is out of control in Harris County because of cases like this in which someone thinks a handgun gives them a right to steal, maim, and kill," Ogg said. "The victim, in this case, had a loving family and a bright future, and all that was taken away from him."