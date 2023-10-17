The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on 7425 Cook Road on Tuesday.

Around 10:30p.m. officials say HPD and Houston Fire Department both responded to calls of gun shots heard at an apartment complex.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Seven firearms recovered after suspects break into numerous vehicles, police say

Police arrived to find a man near the front entry and sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man shot was described as 62 years old, but no other information was released. The Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences is verifying the victim's identity.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The authorities searched the townhouse and found multiple guns and checked for other people inside.

Police say they believe people inside could have escaped through the back door.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

RELATED:Diamond Alvarez trial: Man accused of shooting 16-year-old girl 22 times no-show for murder trial

Police searched the area for the shooter but was not successful finding him.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities say witnesses seen a man running away from the scene with no shirt on.

The police are still investigating and speaking with witnesses, and more information will be released.