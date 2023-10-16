Houston crime: Seven firearms recovered after suspects break into numerous vehicles, police say

The Houston Police Department is sending out a warning to vehicle owners after two suspects were arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

According to officials, the suspects, 21-year-old Terry Emanuel and 23-year-old Jarek Thomas are charged with felony theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot.

Officials said on Sunday, the Houston Police Department Auto Theft Division officers, along with HPD Downtown Patrol Division Crime Suppression Unit officers, were conducting a proactive undercover operation regarding vehicle burglaries in the downtown area near Minute Maid Park.

During the operation, officials learned of several burglaries being reported on the east side of downtown near Chartres Street.

Officers obtained a possible suspect vehicle description and began checking parking lots.

While searching the area, officers observed the suspect vehicle driving with its headlights off in the area of St. Emanuel and Dallas Streets, near one of the reported burglaries. HPD patrol and Crime Suppression Team officers then responded to the area.

As officers conducted surveillance, the suspect vehicle attempted to evade officers and get onto the freeway.

When Crime Suppression Team officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, the suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Thomas, the driver, was detained after a short foot pursuit. Emanuel, the passenger, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, dropping numerous firearms. He was detained after a short foot pursuit.

Authorities said the suspects are believed responsible for burglaries of motor vehicles at the following downtown parking lot locations:

2000 Congress Street

2199 Dallas Street

2200 Dallas Street

700 Chartres Street

In all, officers recovered seven firearms, other items, and $1,000 in cash in the suspect's possession.

Houston police are reminding vehicle owners to prevent firearm thefts by leaving guns at home or secured in a gun safe in a vehicle.