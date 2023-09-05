Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a southwest Houston car wash.

According to reports from HPD, officers responded to a call about a shooting at 7127 Alder Drive around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

They found Christopher Arellano, 21, had been shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital in a private car.

Witnesses at the scene stated that Arellano was working on a car when an unidentified suspect approached and fired several shots, hitting him multiple times. The suspect then ran away.

Arellano was pronounced dead by doctors a day after the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Authorities say the suspect is a Hispanic man, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants at the time of the shooting.

As of now, the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: 12-year-old killed after dispute with adult, police search for suspect

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please get in touch with the HPD Homicide Divisionn at 713-308-3600 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.