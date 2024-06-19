A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at the intersection of Lynnfield and Cours late Tuesday night.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) personnel responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. following reports of a person down.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Initially suspected to be an automobile-pedestrian collision, the nature of the incident changed when responders discovered the gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence was located near the victim, indicating potential foul play. The specific nature of the evidence has not been disclosed.