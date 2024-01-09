The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is looking for a man suspected of robbing and assaulting a woman in a bakery on Dec. 23, 2023.

Around 6:40 p.m., police say a woman noticed a man acting suspiciously while outside the bakery and informed an employee.

The woman said she decided to wait inside the store until the man left. Soon after, the man walked into the bakery and demanded the woman's purse.

Police say the woman refused to give her purse and went behind the counter. The man followed her and tried to use force to take her purse, which led to a fight.

The man hit the woman multiple times in the face while trying to take her purse, authorities report.

Police say as this was happening, two men walked into the store, saw the fighting, and threatened to hurt the man if he didn't stop.

The man walked out of the bakery and went to his car to get a bat out of his truck, according to authorities.

The employee told police she locked the door behind him after he left. When the suspect returned to the store, he began beating on the door until the glass broke, then drove off in a black truck.

Police described the man as Hispanic with dark skin and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a navy blue muscle shirt and black pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.