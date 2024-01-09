Houston crime: 20-year-old charged in February 2023 Fleetwell Drive shooting

A 20-year-old suspect has been charged in a deadly shooting from February 2023 in southwest Houston.

Camrese Holloway was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the death of two men and injuring a third at 14137 Fleetwell Drive on Feb. 4, 2023.

According to Houston police, officers arrived at a shooting call in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway and found 23-year-old Brandon Forbes unresponsive in the median of the road with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Camrese Holloway (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Officers were then notified of a second shooting at the address of Fleetwell Drive and found Reginald Reed, 58, dead from gunshot wounds on the front porch of the home.

A 32-year-old man approached officers saying he had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials reported.

Chase Franklin Williams, 18, and Markeith Eric Simpson, 26, were also arrested as suspects in the shooting, according to police.

Williams was arrested on Feb 6. 2023 and Simpson was arrested on Aug. 30, 2023, for their roles in the case.