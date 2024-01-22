The Houston Police Department (HPD) has arrested and charged Rodney Lee Jackson, 31, with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Antwon Jerome Alexander, 23, and Jalen Mann, 22.

Jackson was arrested on Saturday on an unrelated charge after detectives linked him to the shootings, according to officials.

On September 4, 2023, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the courtyard of an apartment complex at 3825 Southlawn Street, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, around 5:25 p.m.

Firefighters pronounced one man, later identified as Alexander, dead at the scene. The second man, who was identified as Mann, was taken to a hospital in the area, where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson was subsequently charged for his role in the shooting and booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center. He is currently in custody awaiting his first court date.

HPD is asking anyone with information on this case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.