The Constable Mark Herman's Office arrested Rahkeen Jones, 33, after he was spotted stealing out of a pharmacy on Sunday.

Deputies say while arriving at the scene, they saw Jones running away from a building on 14700 block of North Freeway.

While trying to catch Jones, deputies said they used a taster to subdue him.

Jones is currently in Harris County Jail and charged with Burglary of a Building and Evading Arrest. His bond is set at 6,500.00.