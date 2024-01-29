The Houston Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying four suspects involved in a recent incident at a general store in northeast Houston. It happened around on January 9 at around 2:40 p.m.

HPD says two women and three men walked into the store located on the 7700 block of Lockwood. The group grabbed multiple items and tried to leave without paying. Store employees intervened, approaching the suspects at their vehicle. The situation took a dangerous turn when one of the male suspects pulled out a handgun, threatening the employees. The suspects then left the scene in an older model four-door sedan with the stolen goods.

Descriptions of the suspects are as follows: Suspect #1 is a black man in a white shirt and black pants; Suspect #2 is another black man in a navy pullover and red and white shorts; Suspect #3 is a black man in a dark shirt; Suspect #4 is a black woman in a black jacket and light-colored pants; and Suspect #5 is another black woman in a black shirt.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department Expand

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.