Houston police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Galveston Road at 1 a.m. on Saturday and found a 16-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man injured.

According to officials, several individuals had been drinking at the apartment. A group of women left, intending to be picked up by other men.

Soon after, an argument started, leading to gunfire. Officials said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the 16-year-old girl was hit in her calf by a bullet. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition and expected to recover.

Police detained several individuals for questioning, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The motive behind the argument and the circumstances leading to the shooting are still being investigated.