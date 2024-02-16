In Houston, a significant number of adult sexual assault cases have been suspended which will now be investigated by a new team, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner says.

According to Chief Finner, the cases were suspended due to a "lack of personnel" which he called "unacceptable.

"Sexual assaults are some of the most traumatic crimes for victims and their families", he said in a statement.

HPD has assigned a team to investigate the cases which were reported to be coded, "Suspended - Lack of Personnel" and will also add investigators to their Special Victims Division to prevent the issue from happening again.

Chief Finner says the issue will be further issued next week.