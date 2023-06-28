The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at a taco stand in northeast Houston,

Late Tuesday night, an argument turned violent and erupted in gunfire, killing a young Hispanic man in his early 20s.

Houston police say the shooting that took place just before 10:30 p.m. outside Taqueria Las Aguilas on Mesa Drive near Tidwell.

Witnesses said the victim argued with another man at the taco stand window. The argument escalated, potentially turning into a fistfight, until the killer drew a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim.

In an attempt to escape, the victim ran but ultimately collapsed. Houston Fire Department pronounced him dead on the scene.

Initial reports state that the victim was sitting in a car at the taco stand with his cousin before returning to the window.

Police say it was during this time that the argument with the suspect began.

Upon reviewing security video footage, authorities say it may have been a drug deal gone wrong between the suspect and victim a few minutes before the shooting. Police found drugs inside the car the victim was in.

The suspect is described as a black man between 19 and 25 years old with a medium afro and a thin build.

At the time of the shooting, he was seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering, potentially paired with slacks and green boxers.