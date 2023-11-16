Houston crime: Driver ambushed by robbery suspect in drive-thru

Houston police need your help locating a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

Officials said on Friday, October 27, around 9:15 p.m., a driver was in the drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant located at 12500 Bissonnet.

The driver told police that while he was sitting in the driver's seat, an unknown male suddenly opened his passenger door, pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet.

Officials said the suspect, described as a Black male wearing a red jacket, hat, and COVID type mask, then punched the driver in the face numerous times, grabbed his wallet, and fled towards a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video getting into the passenger seat of a Dodge Charger and driving out of the apartment complex.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.