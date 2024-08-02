Houston crime: Chase for jugging suspects comes to an end in Southwest Houston

Two suspects are in custody following a police chase in southwest Houston area on Friday afternoon following the conclusion of a police chase.

Houston police said the chase started around 3:30 p.m. at I-610 and Wayside.

Lieutenant Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said it all began when a complainant called police who said he was at a bank off the east Freeway and saw to males in a car watching him go in and out of the bank.

Authorities also said the victim reported the suspects followed him out of the bank as well.

Crowson said officers were able to locate the victim and the suspects near Bellford and Mykawa.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, however, the driver didn't yield to officers, and lead them on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, Crowson said a DPS trooper attempted to execute a PIT maneuver that was partially successful as it deflated the suspect vehicle's tire.

The chase ended about 15 minutes later at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Greenbriar after the suspect vehicle struck a car.

However, a second PIT maneuver was successful, and the impact caused the suspect vehicle over the median where it made contact with a second vehicle.

Officials said no citizens were injured in the crash. However, two officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crowson said they've received reports that the suspect's vehicle, which was said to be a rental car, along with the suspects, may have been involved in other jugging incidents around the city.

Officials stated the suspects were in their late 20s or early 30s.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.