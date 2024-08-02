Texans who bought or rented a generator due to the power outage from Hurricane Beryl may qualify for reimbursement from FEMA.

Generators must have been purchased or rented between July 5 through July 20, 2024.

WEATHER: Invest 97L in Atlantic has chance of development in Gulf of Mexico

FEMA is waiving the rule that generators must run medically required equipment in order to be reimbursed.

Applicants must show receipts, live in one of the 16 designated counties, and the cost can't already be covered by your insurance. Plus, applicants must meet criteria for FEMA assistance, including being a U.S. citizen, a non-citizen national, or a qualified non-citizen, and be able to verify their identity.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The maximum reimbursement is $629.

Apply through a link here.