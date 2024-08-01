The tropical disturbance in the Atlantic has been designated as Invest 97L by the National Hurricane Center and has a high chance of development in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the weekend or early next week.

Invest 97-L is a well-defined tropical wave near Hispaniola that the NHC is giving a high 70% chance for development over the next several days. It is now forecast to move over Cuba and will likely push into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Both the GFS & exclusive FOX model are bringing this system into the Big Bend of Florida by Sunday and Monday. So we could have another hurricane in the Gulf by this weekend.

According to FOX Weather, designating a storm as an "invest" means there is an area of disturbed weather the NHC wants to investigate more closely, allowing for more comprehensive computer modeling to be performed as it nears the U.S.

At this time, Houston is not in the danger zone, but keep checking back as we get more forecast updates. Make sure you are always prepared for a hurricane by having your emergency gear kit and knowing your evacuation routes!

Where is Invest 97L?

According to the NHC, the well-defined tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, the Southeastern Bahamas and the adjacent waters of the southwestern Atlantic and northeastern Caribbean Sea.

"Development of this system should be slow to occur during the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward over portions of the Greater Antilles," NHC said in its latest outlook . "However, environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development after the wave passes the Greater Antilles, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula."

Interests across the Greater Antilles, Bahamas and Florida should continue to monitor the progress of this system, the NHC notes.

The disturbance has low but growing odds of developing in the next two days, and now the NHC increased the odds into the "high" category for development within a week.