Why are earthquakes shaking Texas? SMU professor explains sudden seismic spike

Published  July 30, 2024 1:37pm CDT
Last Friday an earthquake centered west of Abilene was measured at magnitude 5.1 and was felt as far away as downtown Dallas. Earthquakes of that magnitude are very rare in the Lone Star State, but smaller magnitude 3’s and 4’s have become common over the last 15 years in North Texas. Mike Iscovitz asked Dr. Brian Stump, seismologist and geoscientist from Southern Methodist University, what was causing all the shaking and if it’s anything for us to worry about.

