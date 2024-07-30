Why are earthquakes shaking Texas? SMU professor explains sudden seismic spike

Last Friday, an earthquake centered west of Abilene was measured at magnitude 5.1 and was felt as far away as downtown Dallas.

Earthquakes of that magnitude are very rare in the Line Star State, but smaller magnitude 3s and 4s have become common over the last 15 years in North Texas.

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz asked Dr. Brian Stump, seismologist and geoscientist from Southern Methodist University, what was causing all the shaking and if it’s anything for us to worry about.