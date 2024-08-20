Expand / Collapse search
Houston crime: Car ramming leads to multiple stabbings at apartment complex

Published  August 20, 2024 6:15am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Man, family stabbed in late-night attack

A man and his family were brutally attacked and stabbed late last night after a crash in a parking lot—here's what happened.

Houston - Four people were stabbed late Monday night at The Aubrey Apartments in west Houston, leaving them with injuries ranging from stable to critical.

Police say the attack happened just after 11:00 p.m. when a man was pulling out of the parking lot. A group of men crashed their car into his, dragged him out, and began stabbing him. Three of the victim’s family members who rushed to help were also stabbed.

All four victims reached the HCA Emergency facility on Westheimer by private vehicle. They were later transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the attack. Evidence of the incident was found in the parking lot, on the sidewalk, and in a car parked on the street. Authorities are asking for the public's help gathering more information about the attack.