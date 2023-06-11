article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a boyfriend is accused of shooting his girlfriend in front of the family's 9-year-old daughter.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred at 11655 Briar Forest just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Houston police said they responded to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the boyfriend is in custody and is not cooperating with authorities.

The victim's name has not yet been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.