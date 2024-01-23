Houston crime: Aggravated robbery suspects sought following incident on Bellfort

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating several suspects believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery.

Officials said the incident took place on Monday, January 1 around 10:30 p.m. in an apartment complex parking lot, located at the 7000 block of Bellfort.

A victim told police that he was approached by three unknown males, who pointed a gun at him, and demanded his property.

Police said as the suspects removed the victim's property from his pockets, the victim began resisting and was hit in the head with one the suspect's guns.

The suspects then fled the scene after getting into a red four-door sedan.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 35 years old, 5'7" tall, 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, late teens 5' tall, 120 to 130 pounds, wearing a gray hoodie.

The last suspect is said to be an unknown male.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, or by submitting an online tip by clicking here.