After seven years, a man was officially sentenced to prison for stabbing a man to death in Harris County.

Raymond Gonzales,61, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Francisco Zamarripa in 2016 in northeast Houston on Aug. 11, 2016.

According to Houston authorities, Zamarripa was sitting on a sidewalk with two other men in the 8600 block of Mesa Drive.

While they were sitting, a man, now identified as Gonzales and known at the time as "El Guero", rode up on a bicycle and started to argue with Zamarripa, officials say.

Raymond Gonzales (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney Office)

Gonzales then stabbed Zamarripa and left the scene.

Authorities say Zamarripa went inside a nearby gas station to ask for help and was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital where he later died.

An investigation led to Gonzales being identified and later arrested on Aug. 14, 2016.