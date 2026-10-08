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Houston crime: 1 killed in Independence Heights area shooting, authorities investigating

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Updated October 8, 2026 3:58 PM CDT Published October 8, 2026 3:50 PM CDT

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in Houston.
    • According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on East 44th Street in the Independence Heights area of Houston, just before 2:30 p.m.
    • Officials said one person was shot in the chest.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in Houston. 

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on East 44th Street in the Independence Heights area of Houston, just before 2:30 p.m. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Officials said one person was shot in the chest. 

That person was taken to the hospital where they later died. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the age or gender of the victim. 

Authorities did not provide any suspect information. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date. 

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Houston Police Department. 

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