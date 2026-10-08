Houston crime: 1 killed in Independence Heights area shooting, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in Houston.
What we know:
According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on East 44th Street in the Independence Heights area of Houston, just before 2:30 p.m.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)
Officials said one person was shot in the chest.
That person was taken to the hospital where they later died.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on the age or gender of the victim.
Authorities did not provide any suspect information.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Houston Police Department.