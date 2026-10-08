Houston crime: 1 killed in Independence Heights area shooting, authorities investigating

The Brief An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in Houston. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on East 44th Street in the Independence Heights area of Houston, just before 2:30 p.m. Officials said one person was shot in the chest.



An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in Houston.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on East 44th Street in the Independence Heights area of Houston, just before 2:30 p.m.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Officials said one person was shot in the chest.

That person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the age or gender of the victim.

Authorities did not provide any suspect information.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date.