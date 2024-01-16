Expand / Collapse search
Houston crash: Vehicle crashes into southeast Houston home

HOUSTON - At least one person had to be pulled out of a pickup truck after it crashed into a southeast Houston home on Tuesday evening. 

Authorities said the crash occurred near the intersection of MLK and Bellmark, just before 8 p.m. 

When authorities arrived, they located a pickup truck, which crashed into a parked car, then the home, pushing the parked car up against a second home. 

Authorities said at least one person had to be pulled from the pickup at the scene. 

There have been no reports of critical injuries in connection with this crash. 

Authorities are investigating.  