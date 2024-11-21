A 2-year-old passenger who was not secured in a child seat died after a 15-year-old driver crashed into a ditch in Houston on Wednesday, police say.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the 9200 block of Tidwell Road.

According to police, the 2-year-old boy was a passenger in a white Honda Pilot driven by the teen.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The teen failed to stay in a single lane, went into a steep ditch, struck some debris and then the vehicle came to a stop, police say.

According to police, the toddler wasn’t ejected from the vehicle but was injured in the crash.

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they determined that the teen driver was not impaired. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.