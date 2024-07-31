Three people were transported as trauma patients after being trapped in a vehicle after a serious crash in southwest Houston. The incident was reported at around 2:35 a.m. h on the southbound lanes of Highway 59 at Newcastle, prompting a swift response from the Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD).

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a single vehicle with significant damage and three individuals trapped inside. The HFD requested a full extrication box, including Heavy Rescue, to aid in the rescue efforts. Firefighters worked for approximately 30 minutes to free the victims from the wreckage.

The three patients were then transported to nearby trauma centers.

At this time, there are no updates on their conditions.