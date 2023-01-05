A Houston SWAT officer was injured in a crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital, officials say.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Hempstead at West Little York. A SWAT officer with HPD was traveling westbound on Hempstead. Witnesses say the GHPD vehicle had a green light.

Sean Teare, Chief with the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division, said a man was driving a Lexus traveling northbound on West Little York Road. The man disregarded train track arms which were down along with the red flashing emergency lights and stale red traffic light.

The driver went around the arms and red lights and drove into the intersection Chief Teare said. The Lexus and the HPD car had a head-on collision.

MORE: Takeoff murder suspect Patrick Clark posts $1 million bond

Chief Teare says the SWAT officer was taken to the hospital with chest pains by another SWAT officer and is said to make a full recovery. There was a woman passenger in the Lexus who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say they are checking in on her progress.

The driver was evaluated for intoxication Teare says, but they found no signs. However, he says they will still do a number of forensic tests to ensure that was the case.

According to Teare, as it stands, the man is charged with reckless aggravated assault which is a second-degree felony. If the woman passes away, the charge will likely be upgraded he added.

A Houston Police Department officer was involved in a crash on Hempstead at West Little York

There are no additional charges regarding the officer, but Teare says charges may be added later on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.