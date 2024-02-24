A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-45 North at Parker Road in north Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Police.

Around 12:27a.m., upon arriving on the scene, authorities found a motorcyclist had been traveling northbound.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the back of a second car involved. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third car then struck debris from the first crash, but the other two drivers were not injured.

According to Houston Police, the crash is still under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.